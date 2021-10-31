Talks between govt, banned TLP successful: sources

Government and proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached an agreement, say sources.

Activists of banned TLP will first end their sit-in from Grand Trunk Road (GT Road), under the agreement, as per sources.

Meanwhile, government will complete legal formalities to release jailed TLP workers.

LAHORE: Following successful negotiations, the government and the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have finally reached an agreement, it emerged Sunday.

Sources privy to the development said that the activists of the banned organization will first end their sit-in from the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) under the accord. Meanwhile, the government will complete the legal formalities to release the arrested workers of TLP.

The well-placed sources said that the successful round of talks was held last night between the high-powered government team and the top leadership of the TLP.

The government’s delegation comprised Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan, while TLP’s chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was leading his side during the negotiation.



The government delegation will hold a press conference to brief the public over the agreement between the two parties shortly.



12-member committee formed to negotiate between govt, TLP



A day earlier, Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had said Saturday a 12-member committee had been formed to play the negotiator's role between the government and TLP.

Speaking to the media after attending a meeting of the state officials and religious scholars belonging to the Barelvi school of thought — with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair — Qadri had said that the committee is in talks with the government as well as the leaders of the proscribed organisation.

The federal minister had said religious leaders from across the country met the prime minister and expressed the resolve to wrap up the matter peacefully.

Qadri had said the premier told the meeting's participants that the incumbent government has always welcomed meaningful and serious talks.