India vs New Zealand: Michael Vaughan's IPL tweet angers Indian Twitter

England captain Michael Vaughan smiles. Photo: File

Former England captain Michael Vaughan heavily criticised the Indian cricket team Sunday, saying that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should allow its cricketers to play cricket in other countries around the world, and gain experience.

However, the tweet did not sit well with many Indians who, in agony over India's terrible loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, lashed out at the former cricketer.

"India should take a leaf out of all other countries … allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience … #India," he tweeted.

Essentially, what Vaughan was trying to say is that India should allow its cricketers to play in other leagues around the world so that they can share the dressing room with other players and play in different conditions as well.

Indian stars mostly play in international matches and the IPL. Rarely do they play in other cricket leagues around the globe.

Here are some of the infuriating replies he received.

Manish Gupta, sore from the humbling defeat, chose to respond to a Pakistani fan, instead of replying to Vaughan's tweet.

Another Indian account told Vaughan to stop with the "faltu gyan".

Pratyush urged Vaughan to remember the dismal England from 2014-2015, adding that "everyone has their lows".

Another Indian Twitter user tried to hide his anger behind a laughing emoji, telling Vaughan to say whatever he wanted because "it is your day".

T Ambu reminded Vaughan of India's success in England a few months ago.

New Zealand vanquished India by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup clash. India now has a very slim chance of reading the semi-final stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, as it remains without a win after suffering defeat at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand.