Pakistan's morale is very high at the moment: Shoaib Malik

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — Twitter/File

Refusing to comment on India's defeat, Shoaib Malik says his focus is on Pakistan team and its matches

Shedding light on Hassan Ali's performance, Malik says he is a fighter and he will soon stage a comeback.

Pakistan will play Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

DUBAI: The overall team morale is very high at the moment with three consecutive victories, said all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Monday while addressing a press conference on the eve of Pakistan's clash with Namibia.

"The players have worked hard in the practice session which has been showing colours," Malik added.

Pakistan is on a roll as they have beaten both top-ranked teams — India and New Zealand — in the group stage, while they also emerged victorious against Afghanistan last week.

Shedding light on Hassan Ali's performance, Malik said he is a fighter, and he will soon stage a comeback.



"If he hasn't performed well in the last two matches it isn't a big deal," the star cricketer maintained.

Speaking about Babar Azam's captaincy, the senior player said: "Azam's captaincy has matured with time."

"The best thing is that he doesn’t let captaincy affect his batting."

Meanwhile, when the reporters asked him to comment on India's performance, the Pakistani cricketer refused to share his opinion.

"Our focus is on the Pakistan team and its matches," he replied to all the questions regarding other teams.

Answering questions about his retirement, he said that he is not thinking about that during the World Cup.

"Consistent mindset in ICC tournament is good," he said, adding that the team management has made it clear that the players should focus only on their game.

"You can't give your best shot, the management's confidence has reduced the pressure on the players," he added.

Earlier, India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had said that India is struggling from 'bubble fatigue' amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the players are feeling the effects of being on the road for six months.

Somewhat endorsing his views, Malik said that the biosecure bubble is not easy because the team has been playing consecutive series.

"It is good that there are families in a bubble at the moment which is not getting any more difficult."

Pakistan will play Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, followed by their last match against Scotland in Sharjah on November 7.