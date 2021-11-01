 
Monday Nov 01 2021
Web Desk

Azhar Mahmood did not change nationality for IPL, clarifies wife

Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood with Ebba Qureshi. Photo: Pinterest
Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood with Ebba Qureshi. Photo: Pinterest

Former Pakistan all-rounder and ex-bowling coach Azhar Mahmood did not change his nationality to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), clarified his wife Sunday.

Ebba Qureshi, Mahmood's wife, was responding to an Indian cricket fan who was embroiled in an argument with a Pakistani fan over the T20 World Cup.

The Indian fan admitted that his team was not performing up to the mark in the mega event so far. Telling the Pakistani fan that "there is enough and more to celebrate life in Pakistan", the Indian then said that Azhar Mahmood had changed his nationality to play in the IPL. 

Ebba saw the tweet and told the Indian that that wasn't simply true. 

"Azhar got his [British] passport because he married in 2003 to a British citizen — ME," she tweeted, adding that it was "well before IPL."

She said that the Pakistani all-rounder entered the IPL auction in 2012 when he was playing in majority of the leagues. 

"It was an honour for him to have participated but [he] didn’t change his nationality for IPL," she wrote. 

When another Twitter user supported Ebba and told her that Azhar Mahmood made many correct decisions in life, including marrying her, she wrote:

"Ever so sweet. Thank you. Sometimes we just got to set the record straight," she added. 

