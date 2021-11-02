 
sports
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan announces Asghar Afghan's replacement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan. — ICC
Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan. — ICC

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday announced the replacement for former Afghan skipper, Asghar Afghan and has approved the appointment of Sharafuddin Ashraf as a replacement, a statement issued by the ICC said.

Per the statement, Ashraf, 26, has so far played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is. 

Afghan was replaced due to concerns related to his mental well-being. On the other hand, Asraf was kept by the team as a reserve player in view of the COVID-19 quarantine requirements. The bowling all-rounder has so far claimed five wickets in his T20I career. He has the credit of taking three wickets against 27 runs on debut in the format against the Netherlands back in 2015.

Ashraf last played for the Afghanistan T20I side in March, against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says

T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam to test batters against Namibia

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam to test batters against Namibia
T20 World Cup: 'Unhappy' BCCI may remove Kohli as ODI captain, says report

T20 World Cup: 'Unhappy' BCCI may remove Kohli as ODI captain, says report
T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so

T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so
Azharuddin slams Kohli, Shastri for not attending press conference after defeat

Azharuddin slams Kohli, Shastri for not attending press conference after defeat
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to kick off on Nov 21

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to kick off on Nov 21
Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers

Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers
Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter finds bizarre reason to 'seek revenge' from Namibia — elephants!

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter finds bizarre reason to 'seek revenge' from Namibia — elephants!
Ban vs SA: South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 6 wickets

Ban vs SA: South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 6 wickets
The Eagles' turn to pay: Memes galore as Twitterverse gears up for Pakistan vs Namibia match

The Eagles' turn to pay: Memes galore as Twitterverse gears up for Pakistan vs Namibia match
T20 World Cup: India 'divided', Shoaib Akhtar says on team's dismal performance

T20 World Cup: India 'divided', Shoaib Akhtar says on team's dismal performance
Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match time

Latest

view all