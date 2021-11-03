T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricketers visit Namibian dressing room to congratulate them

Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Afridi with Namibian all-rounder David Wiese. Image PCB video

PCB shares a video of the Pakistani team visiting the Namibian dressing room.

Pakistan players cheered up the Namibian side for their encouraging journey so far in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

The players from the two teams were seen hugging and sharing pleasantries with each other.

Victorious Pakistani team on Wednesday cheered up the Namibian squad and congratulated them over their journey in the Twenty20 World Cup.

As a heartwarming gesture, Men in Green visited the dressing room of Namibia after the formers handed them a convincing drubbing in the Super 12s stage clash in Abu Dhabi of the ICC tournament being held in the UAE.

Pakistan on Tuesday cruised to the semi-finals of the major cricketing event after they sealed a 45-run win against Namibia with confident half-centuries - brilliant 50-ball 79 not out from Mohammad Rizwan and 49-ball 70 from skipper Babar Azam.

Namibia lost the match but they continued fighting till the end of the match, disallowing Pakistan to have any walkover. But, a heavy target of 190 proved way too high for them to chase vis-a-vis a high-quality bowling juggernaut.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video of their cricketers and a team official visiting the Namibian team's dressing room to applaud their undaunted competitiveness.



In the video, the Pakistan cricketers, along with an official, can be seen entering the dressing room and bucking up the Namibian players, saying, "Guys, congratulations for qualifying playing in this world cup."

The Pakistani official told the team they have done a great job so far by playing brilliant cricket. The Pakistani cricketers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, were seen interacting with the Namibian players.

The players of the two teams exchanged smiles and good words especially Afridi who hugged David Wiese and wished him good luck. Hafeez was seen sharing some useful tips with the Namibian side. David Wiese was earlier also photographed sharing light moments with the Green Shirts especially Haris Rauf during the match.

Pakistan have won all four matches so far while Namibia have one win from three matches. They beat Scotland by four wickets but lost to Afghanistan.



The gesture from the Green Shirts earned appreciation from social media users.



