PM Imran Khan announces Rs120 bn package for relief from inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. — Screengrab via Hum News Live.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed the nation and announced a "historic" relief package worth Rs120 billion to provide relief to the masses.



Addressing the nation, the premier said that considering that the masses are undergoing a tough time due to the inflation in the country, the government is introducing a package for 20 million families, which will — in turn — benefit 130 million Pakistanis.



"This [poverty alleviation] package, which is worth Rs120 billion, will be offered to Pakistanis by the federal and provincial governments," he said.

The premier announced that under the package, citizens will be able to avail a 30% discount on three basic edible items, including ghee, wheat, and pulses.

'Govt's policies prevented economy from collapsing'

At the beginning of his address, the premier thanked China and Saudi Arabia for financially assisting Pakistan and said that had the country become a defaulter of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rupee would have depreciated more and inflation would have skyrocketed.



The prime minister also shed light on the coronavirus situation across the world and said that, unlike other countries, the Pakistani government made strategic decisions related to the imposition of a lockdown and saved factories from closing down and agricultural activities were running as usual.

"[Due to the government's policies], cotton production had increased by 81%, while record-breaking motorcycle and tractor sales were witnessed in the country.

"Urea was used 23% more by the farmers, indicating that the conditions were getting better. And when the farmers are happy, the production increases, and in return, it benefits the country," he said.

In construction, there are Rs600 billion projects underway, as we had incentivised it, he said, adding that in the industrial sector, the large scale manufacturing had increased by 13% — more money and more jobs in the country.

"We had [allowed] construction industry to operate; we tried to save our exports as if they would have stopped, then the dollar would have gone up against the rupee," he said.

Due to the government's policies, rice production had gone up by 13.6%, corn 8%, sugarcane 22%, and wheat 8%.

Talking about the increase in profits of several industrial sectors, he said engineering witnessed an increase of 350% in their profits, textile 163%, cars 131%, cement 113%, oil and gas 75%.

The premier said electricity consumption had increased by 13%, indicating that the industry was growing. The prime minister stated that the tax revenue was increasing, which showed that our economic indicators are on the right track.

In information and technology, the prime minister said the sector had witnessed a growth of 47%, while in the current year, it is expected to grow by 75%. "This is a good thing for our youth".

"Our policies prevented the economy from collapsing," he said.



Speaking about the ongoing inflation in the country, he told the media outlets that while it is their right to criticise the government, they should opt for a balanced approach when reporting on inflation.



Citing the example of Turkey, Germany, China, and the United States, the premier said that after 2008, these countries had also faced historic inflation.

"What can we do if inflation is being driven because of global factors?" the premier questioned as he cited the examples of oil and gas prices worldwide.

"Yes, we are facing inflation in the country but you should also look at what the government is doing to alleviate the situation," he said, adding that due to factors which is not in the hands of the government, petrol prices will have to be increased further.

Earlier in the day, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said in a statement that PM Imran Khan’s first priority is to alleviate the sufferings of the people and he will go to any lengths to provide them relief.



In his address to the nation, the premier will announce a historic relief package in order to address the problems faced by the Pakistanis, said Chaudhry.



“This package will be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier,” he added.



On Tuesday, sources had told Geo News the PM is expected to take the nation into confidence on the secretive deal that the government had struck with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).



The prime minister is expected to speak to the nation about the current economic, security, and political situation in the country, sources had said.

Later in the day, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry had said the premier would also take the nation into confidence about the government's economic policies in his televised address.

The development comes after the government started to implement a secretive agreement signed with the proscribed outfit as reports suggested more than 800 supporters of the group had been released across Punjab in line with the deal.

Coalition partners assure PM of support

In a meeting with the government's coalition partners on Tuesday, the prime minister took the lawmakers into confidence over the agreement with the proscribed TLP.

From MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information and Technology Aminul Haque, and Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem had attended the meeting, while Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed represented Awami League, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza represented GDA, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi had represented PML-Q.

The meeting's participants had deliberated upon calling a joint session of the parliament. The coalition partners had also assured the premier that they would stand on the same page on important national issues, according to sources.

More to follow.