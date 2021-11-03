Britney Spears’ lawyer questions Jamie’s intention for giving up conservatorship

Britney Spears’ lawyer questions the intentions of her dad, Jamie Spears, after he willfully gave up control of Britney’s estate.

This news comes shortly after Jamie Spears filed a petition in court, on November 1st to terminate his control over Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship, according to People magazine.

In light of this move, Britney’s lawyer, Rosengart has started to question the motivation behind Jamie’s newfound agreement.

He also wonders if this occurred because Jamie was "motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August."