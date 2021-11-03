T20 World Cup: 'Namibia enjoyed playing against Pakistan'

A screengrab from PCB video. — Twitter

Namibia assistant coach Albie Morkel thanks Pakistan team for visiting their dressing room and acknowledging their journey.

Pakistan cruised to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup after they sealed a 45-run win against Namibia.

Namibia assistant coach Albie Morkel on Wednesday thanked the Pakistan cricket team for visiting the Eagles' dressing room and acknowledging their journey in the T20 World Cup.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Morkel wrote: “Thank you @TheRealPCB for making some time to visit our change room.”

He said that the Namibia team "really enjoyed" playing against Pakistan.

Late on Tuesday, in an applaudable display of sportsmanship, the victorious Pakistani side made a surprise post-match visit to Namibia's dressing room to cheer the squad.

The interaction happened shortly after the Pakistan vs Namibia Super 12 clash in Abu Dhabi, which ended in Pakistan's victory.



Pakistan cruised to the semi-finals ICC T20 World Cup after they sealed a 45-run win against Namibia with confident half-centuries by the opening batters — a brilliant 50-ball 79 from Mohammad Rizwan and a 49-ball 70 from skipper Babar Azam.

Namibia lost the match, but they displayed a fighting spirit till the end, disallowing Pakistan any walkover. However, the mammoth 190 run target eventually proved too much in the face of Pakistan's polished bowling attack.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later posted a video of the Pakistani cricketers and a team official visiting the Namibian team's dressing room in a nod of recognition for their undaunted competitiveness.

In the video, the Pakistan cricketers, along with an official, could be seen entering the dressing room and applauding the Namibian players, saying: "Guys, congratulations for qualifying [to play] in this World Cup."

The Pakistani official said the team had done a great job so far by playing brilliant cricket. Pakistani cricketers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, could be seen interacting with the Namibian players.

