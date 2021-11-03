Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in ICC T20I Rankings

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Mohammad Rizwan’s tally of 731 rating points keeps him 17 points ahead of Kohli at the fourth number.

Pakistan's star players Babar Azam and Rizwan have secured their position in the first five spots.

A day ago, Rizwan broke multiple records held by Kohli and became the first-ever cricketer to score 900-plus T20I runs in a calendar year.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan toppled Indian skipper Virat Kohli in ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

Rizwan’s tally of 731 rating points keeps him 17 points ahead of Kohli at the fourth number.

Pakistan's star players Babar Azam and Rizwan have secured their position in the first five spots following their exceptional performances during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

After two successive half-centuries in the ICC tournament, Babar Azam reclaimed the number 1 slot for batters overtaking England’s Dawid Malan.



A day ago during the match against Namibia, Rizwan broke multiple records held by Kohli and entered the record books for being the first-ever cricketer to score 900-plus T20I runs in a calendar year as no other player has been able to score over 748 runs in one year.

Rizwan also surpassed his teammate Babar Azam (1,607 runs) and India’s Kohli (1,614 runs) when it comes to the most overall T20 runs.

With 1,651 T20runs in 2021, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is now only four runs behind Chris Gayle when it comes to the most T20 runs scored by any batsman in a calendar year.

The iconic West Indian batsman had scored 1,665 runs in 2015. Given his current stats and the number of runs he has scored so far, Rizwan is sure to break the record held by Gayle.

Rizwan didn't stop there, though. He broke another record previously held by Kohli for the highest T20I career averages [minimum qualification is for 1,000 runs scored]. Rizwan beat that record by scoring an unbeaten 79 on Tuesday, propelling his batting average to 52.66. This is more than all the 73 batsmen who have at least scored 1,000 T20I runs/

Kohli’s career average, on the other hand, is 52.01

Rizwan also became the first player to score ten 50+ scores in T20Is in a calendar year. His tally this year includes a century as well.