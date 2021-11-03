Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first picture of son on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari with her husband, Mahmood Choudhry. Photo: Bakhtawar Instagram

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has shared her son's picture for the first time, a few weeks after his birth.

Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry, her son, can be seen lying down with his eyes nearly shut, wrapped in a white security blanket and donning a matching cap.



"One week young," she captioned the photo, also adding the date (October 17, 2021).







Thousands of people liked the picture on Instagram in a matter of hours. Over 43,000 people have so far liked the picture on Instagram.

Bakhtawar had given birth to her son on October 10, 2021.

She was married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former Pakistani prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi.