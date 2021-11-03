 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first picture of son on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari with her husband, Mahmood Choudhry. Photo: Bakhtawar Instagram
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari with her husband, Mahmood Choudhry. Photo: Bakhtawar Instagram

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has shared her son's picture for the first time, a few weeks after his birth. 

Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry, her son, can be seen lying down with his eyes nearly shut, wrapped in a white security blanket and donning a matching cap.

"One week young," she captioned the photo, also adding the date (October 17, 2021).


Thousands of people liked the picture on Instagram in a matter of hours. Over 43,000 people have so far liked the picture on Instagram. 

Bakhtawar had given birth to her son on October 10, 2021. 

She was married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former Pakistani prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to ease inbound air travel curbs starting Nov 10

Pakistan to ease inbound air travel curbs starting Nov 10
PM Imran Khan provoking ministers to frontally attack ECP, Shahbaz alleges

PM Imran Khan provoking ministers to frontally attack ECP, Shahbaz alleges
PM Imran Khan to announce package for 'ATMs', not masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PM Imran Khan to announce package for 'ATMs', not masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Briefing on EVMs expected next week after govt allies raise concerns of cost, security

Briefing on EVMs expected next week after govt allies raise concerns of cost, security
Pakistan welcomes first convoy from Uzbekistan at Torkham border

Pakistan welcomes first convoy from Uzbekistan at Torkham border
Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer kicked out of courtroom for using foul language

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer kicked out of courtroom for using foul language
23 die as coach plunges into ravine in Azad Kashmir

23 die as coach plunges into ravine in Azad Kashmir
Man killed as racer Salma Khan’s car hit motorcyclist in Islamabad

Man killed as racer Salma Khan’s car hit motorcyclist in Islamabad
Is government-TLP agreement a deal for peace or an instrument of surrender?

Is government-TLP agreement a deal for peace or an instrument of surrender?
Pakistan’s economy: The road to prosperity

Pakistan’s economy: The road to prosperity
More provinces or more local governments?

More provinces or more local governments?
PPP, PML-N reject new amendment in NAB ordinance

PPP, PML-N reject new amendment in NAB ordinance

Latest

view all