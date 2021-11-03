 
sports
Web Desk

Watch: Emotional moments in the T20 World Cup journey so far

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Sri Lankan fans getting emotional during a T20 World Cup match. — Screengrab from T20WorldCup video
Interesting and often thrilling encounters in the seventh edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup are underway in the United Arab Emirates.

So far, 32 matches have been played with many sides scoring multiple victories, while others have had to taste bitter defeat.

Players and fans alike are crushed when a loss has to be borne and both are delighted when a victory is secured.

To highlight some of these heart warming moments, the ICC has released a video of some of the joys and sorrows of the current World Cup.

Take a look:



