'Treat injured woman cricketer with Babar Azam's India match fee'

Woman cricketer Bisma Amjad (left) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (centre) and his father, Azam Siddique. — Geo Urdu

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's father, Azam Siddique, has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to treat woman cricketer Bisma Amjad through the captain's match fee, which he had received in the T20 World Cup fixture against India.

"... I request PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to immediately make arrangements for national cricketer Bisma Amjad's treatment," Siddique said in an Instagram post.

"If a person wearing Pakistan's star [on their uniform] is helpless, then it means that the nation is helpless," he said, asking people to not comment unnecessarily on his post.



Last month, the woman cricketer had suffered a head injury during practice in Karachi and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Following her treatment, the board officials, according to Geo News, had rejected to pay for her medical bills after which the woman cricketer began to weep. At this, someone offered to pay for her expenses.

Later, after the cricket board was severely pummeled on social media, the PCB issued a statement, saying that Bisma Amjad suffered a concussion during a women’s training camp at the Sindh regional academy.

"The PCB, as a responsible organisation is continuing to look after her wellbeing as well as treatment expenses," it added.

Azam's father was referring to the October 24 match in which Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Since then, the Men In Green are on a roll as they are the first team to qualify for the tournament's semi-finals after four consecutive victories over India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Namibia.

