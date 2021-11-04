 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Top military officials to brief lawmakers on national security

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

File photo of National Assembly.
  • The top military officials will brief the lawmakers on the matter of national security.
  • The NA secretariat has sent the invitation to the parliamentary leaders of all the parties in both houses of the Parliament.
  • In July, DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had briefed the parliamentary committee on the situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) on November 8.

Top military officials will brief the PCNS on current national security issues, according to a The News report.  

The National Assembly secretariat has sent the invitation to the parliamentary leaders of all the parties in both the houses of the Parliament, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others.

Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and SAPM on National Security Moed Yousaf will be special invitees. Besides, the chief ministers of all the four provinces, the president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as chief minister Gilgit Baltistan have also been invited to attend the security briefing.

In addition, all the members of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Defense were also invited to attend the meeting. 

Previously, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held in July, in which the DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed briefed on the situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan, internal and external security situation, and the challenges due to the evolving nature of developments in the region.

