Who is heartthrob of millions Shaheen Afridi following on Facebook?

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the latest high-end product of Pakistan's fast bowling factory, is already adored by millions across Pakistan and around the globe — but whom does Shaheen adore the most?

Unburdened from carrying the same surname as one of his country's iconic white-ball pioneers — as well as inheriting Shahid Afridi's number 10 shirt — the 21-year-old has won millions of hearts with his mesmerising spell of bowling during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The young star is followed by 2.2 million people on social media platform Facebook, but Shaheen adores and follows only one person — Shahid Khan Afridi.



Shaheen has never shied away from expressing his love and respect for Shahid Afridi. Earlier, the star bowler of the Pakistan cricket team had also said he had requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to give him the number 10 jersey — previously owned by Shahid Afridi.

“Whenever I saw him [Shahid Afridi], I loved his 10 number shirt and back in 2018 I told the PCB I want the number 10 shirt and they have given me that number.”

Shaheen is also the soon-to-be son-in-law of Shahid Afridi as the latter’s eldest daughter will tie the knot with Shaheen in future.