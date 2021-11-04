 
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Web Desk

Can Virat Kohli-led India still make it to the semi-final? Fawad Chaudhry has a solution

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

— Jang

After cricket fever in the country reached its zenith following an unbeatable Pakistan becoming the first country to cement its position in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, cricket lovers are now eyeing other teams’ performance — especially India.

Among several ministers and celebrities, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has been quite vocal throughout the series.

Last night, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma hit a blistering 74 to set up India's first win at the T20 World Cup with a 66-run drubbing of Afghanistan as Virat Kohli's team avoided a shock early exit.

While several people posted their reactions to India’s victory and their minimal chances of staying in the game, Chaudhry came up with a solution for India to remain in the series.

Taking a jibe at India and New Zealand, the minister said: “India can still reach in semifinals if they send fake emails and New Zealand leaves UAE due to security issues.”

His comments were in reference to the allegations against India after New Zealand had abandoned its Pakistan tour at the 11th hour in September, citing a “security threat” as their reason.

However, Indians trolled Chaudhry for trolling other countries being a representative of Pakistan.

An Indian user shared a picture of Burnol and replied that it's UAE and not Pakistan. He advised the minster to apply burnol.

Another Indian said that this is why Pakistan is a meme-country.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

T20 World Cup: We are not a bad team, Rohit Sharma says after first victory

Who is heartthrob of millions Shaheen Afridi following on Facebook?

Pak vs Ban: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to continue as interim head coach till Bangladesh tour

Babar Azam and Rizwan have created a unique opening for themselves, says Matthew Hayden

Shahid Afridi says his daughters have no social media account

India vs Afghanistan: Pakistani Twitterati unleash match fixing memes after Afg rout

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid appointed head coach

'Fixed': Pakistani Twitterati suspect foul play as India pounds Afghanistan

'Treat injured woman cricketer with Babar Azam's India match fee'

Watch: Emotional moments in the T20 World Cup journey so far

T20 World Cup: Setback for England as injury rules Tymal Mills out of World Cup

T20 World Cup: Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run victory over Scotland

