Rizwan urges fans to keep Pakistan team in their prayers

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been on a roll since the start of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with fans, cricket pundits and analysts all praising his performance.

On Wednesday, ICC announced its T20 rankings in which Rizwan toppled Indian skipper Virat Kohli and secured the fourth position.

Following the achievement, Rizwan wrote: “It is Allah who governs the affairs of the universe."



“May your dreams keep you awake and push you out of your comfort zone,” he added as he said a prayer for his fans.

Pakistan after thrashing Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday became the first team to qualify for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.



While everybody is hopeful that Pakistan will make it to the final, Rizwan has urged everybody to keep team Pakistan in their prayers.

On Tuesday, Rizwan had said that together, they will make the “inconsistent squad” a top team in the world.

He said that things are going well in the country and the same is the case with cricket.

