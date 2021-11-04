Watch: Did Kohli instruct Nabi to bowl first in T20 World Cup clash?

Following India’s triumph over Afghanistan, Twitter users suspected foul play, accusing India to have paid to win the match as the victory was important for India to stay in the ICC T20 World Cup series.



Videos have been surfacing on social media of the toss that was held yesterday in Abu Dhabi with fans speculating that Indian skipper Virat Kohli instructed Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi to bowl first.

Twitter user Bilal Sial shared a video of the toss and wrote the match was fixed right then.



However, after examining the video closely, it was clear that this was not the case. In fact, it was Nabi who informed his Indian counterpart about his decision.

Another user M Sheraz shared the entire clip of the toss to clarify what exactly unfolded.



Rohit Sharma’s hard-hitting knock propelled India to its first win at the T20 World Cup with a 66-run drubbing of Afghanistan.