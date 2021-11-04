Shane Warne sent me 'inappropriate, X-rated messages': Reality TV star

Australian cricket great Shane Warne (left) and Jessika Power

A reality TV star revealed Tuesday that former Australian spinner Shane Warne sent her "inappropriate, X-rated messages" on Instagram, ultimately leading her to block him.

The Married At First Sight star Jessika Power revealed on Big Brother VIP when she spoke about how the Australian cricket icon sent her racy messages on the picture and video-sharing platform.

In a post she shared on Instagram of her purported conversation with Warne, Jessica can be seen telling him she would not come to his bedroom because she's "not that kind of girl."

Over the next two weeks, as per the screenshot, Warne purportedly asked Jessika to catch up with him. She did not respond to Warne and ultimately, blocked him on WhatsApp.

Sharing a screenshot of the text message chain to Instagram, Jessika captioned it: "I am truly sorry I left you on read babe!"



On Big Brother VIP, Jessika said when she started talking to Shane Warne, "he just got real X-rated. And I was like I just can't. No wonder he gets in trouble all the time."

"I was like it's insane, I can't believe you are writing this over a message."



Model Ellie Gonsalves, 30, said that she too had received inappropriate messages from the ex-spinner.

"Just between us, he has done it to me too. He has literally like tried to DM [direct message] me and invite me out. I have no time for that, I have been a relationship for 13 years," she revealed.

Jessica shared some of the racy details of the messages she claims to have been sent.

'He asked me, "Can I say hi?" and I replied, "I don't bite". And he said, "What if I asked you to?"

'You're my dad's age!' she replied, laughing.

Shane Warne has, so far, not responded to the controversy.



