 
sports
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Shane Warne sent me 'inappropriate, X-rated messages': Reality TV star

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Australian cricket great Shane Warne (left) and Jessika Power
Australian cricket great Shane Warne (left) and Jessika Power

A reality TV star revealed Tuesday that former Australian spinner Shane Warne sent her "inappropriate, X-rated messages" on Instagram, ultimately leading her to block him. 

The Married At First Sight star Jessika Power revealed on Big Brother VIP when she spoke about how the Australian cricket icon sent her racy messages on the picture and video-sharing platform. 

In a post she shared on Instagram of her purported conversation with Warne, Jessica can be seen telling him she would not come to his bedroom because she's "not that kind of girl."

Over the next two weeks, as per the screenshot, Warne purportedly asked Jessika to catch up with him. She did not respond to Warne and ultimately, blocked him on WhatsApp. 

Sharing a screenshot of the text message chain to Instagram, Jessika captioned it: "I am truly sorry I left you on read babe!"

On Big Brother VIP, Jessika said when she started talking to Shane Warne, "he just got real X-rated. And I was like I just can't. No wonder he gets in trouble all the time."

"I was like it's insane, I can't believe you are writing this over a message."

Model Ellie Gonsalves, 30, said that she too had received inappropriate messages from the ex-spinner. 

"Just between us, he has done it to me too. He has literally like tried to DM [direct message] me and invite me out. I have no time for that, I have been a relationship for 13 years," she revealed. 

Jessica shared some of the racy details of the messages she claims to have been sent.

'He asked me, "Can I say hi?" and I replied, "I don't bite". And he said, "What if I asked you to?"

'You're my dad's age!' she replied, laughing.

Shane Warne has, so far, not responded to the controversy. 


More From Sports:

PCB announces schedule for West Indies' tour of Pakistan

PCB announces schedule for West Indies' tour of Pakistan
T20 World Cup: Australia crush Bangladesh by eight wickets

T20 World Cup: Australia crush Bangladesh by eight wickets
India vs Afghanistan: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis slam match fixing theories

India vs Afghanistan: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis slam match fixing theories
India vs Afghanistan 'match fixing': Rashid Latif, David Gower clarify toss controversy

India vs Afghanistan 'match fixing': Rashid Latif, David Gower clarify toss controversy
T20 World Cup: I am backing both India and Afghanistan, Shoaib Akhtar says

T20 World Cup: I am backing both India and Afghanistan, Shoaib Akhtar says

Watch: Did Kohli instruct Nabi to bowl first in T20 World Cup clash?

Watch: Did Kohli instruct Nabi to bowl first in T20 World Cup clash?
Rizwan urges fans to keep Pakistan team in their prayers

Rizwan urges fans to keep Pakistan team in their prayers
T20 World Cup: We are not a bad team, Rohit Sharma says after first victory

T20 World Cup: We are not a bad team, Rohit Sharma says after first victory
Can Virat Kohli-led India still make it to the semi-final? Fawad Chaudhry has a solution

Can Virat Kohli-led India still make it to the semi-final? Fawad Chaudhry has a solution
Who is heartthrob of millions Shaheen Afridi following on Facebook?

Who is heartthrob of millions Shaheen Afridi following on Facebook?
Pak vs Ban: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to continue as interim head coach till Bangladesh tour

Pak vs Ban: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to continue as interim head coach till Bangladesh tour
Babar Azam and Rizwan have created a unique opening for themselves, says Matthew Hayden

Babar Azam and Rizwan have created a unique opening for themselves, says Matthew Hayden

Latest

view all