India vs Afghanistan: Watch 'dummy' Arnab Goswami lose his temper at match fixing allegations

"Dummy" Arnab Goswami gestures animatedly during an episode of Jashn-e-Cricket. — Geo News screengrab

After India beat Afghanistan comprehensively on Wednesday to keep their semi-final hopes alive, Geo News' programme Jashn-e-Cricket invited "Dummy" Arnab Goswami, the hyper-nationalist Indian anchor.

The "Dummy" version of the Indian anchor was shouting at the top of his lungs right from the beginning.

The discussion turned interesting when Shahzad Iqbal, the host of the show, asked "Arnab Goswami" how many floors is Serena Kabul built on.

"Don't challenge my research," he shouted. "You guys are mostly on the fifth floor of Serena Kabul. Don't challenge my research, I have the research," he added, brandishing a large stack of papers.



When asked again how many floors is Serena Kabul built on, "Arnab Goswami" shouted at the host, telling him not to laugh.

"Cut off his sound," he said to the producers, referring to the host. "Why are you laughing? Am I a joke to you?"

When asked whether the match was fixed or not, the dummy Goswami mistakenly said India had "bought the match" but then stopped short and said, instead, that India won it.

He took a swipe at former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht, who shared the sofa with him and was pointing his finger towards the dummy Indian anchor.

"Look at Sikander Bakht," he shouted. "He was making fun of India last night. He ruined more cricketers' careers than he took wickets," he added.

Goswami is an Indian anchor who was widely ridiculed for his lack of research when, during a live show a couple of months ago, he said that Pakistani government officials were staying on the fifth floor of the Serena Hotel in Kabul.

What Goswami did not know, and neither did he bother fact-checking, was that the Serena Kabul has only two floors. Geo.tv spoke to the hotel to confirm that the hotel contains no more than two floors.

India thump Afghanistan by 66 runs to keep semi-final hopes alive

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit a blistering 74 to set up India's first win at the Twenty20 World Cup with a 66-run drubbing of Afghanistan on Wednesday as Virat Kohli's team avoided a shock early exit.

The Indian batting finally fired with Sharma and KL Rahul, who made 69, putting on 140 for the opening wicket to guide India to 210 for two in their must-win Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament's highest total proved too much for Afghanistan who finished on 144-7 in 20 overs.

They still remain on the hunt for the semi-finals along with New Zealand and India. Pakistan have already secured their place in the last four from the group.

India, who came in as hot favourites but crashed to two straight losses, needed to win their remaining three games and depend on others for their entry in the semis.

