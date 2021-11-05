 
Hidden cameras found in women's washroom of Karachi private school

A screengrab of one of the hidden cameras found in the private schools washroom. Photo: Geo News
  • Hidden cameras found in Karachi school washroom.
  • Videos of women were being made with the hidden cameras, officials from Sindh education department confirm.
  • Vigilance team submits report on hidden cameras to education department.

KARACHI: A show-cause notice has been sent to a private school's administration after hidden cameras were found in its washroom for teaching staff, Geo News reported, citing officials from the education department, Friday.

Videos of women were being made with the hidden cameras, officials from the Sindh education department confirmed, adding that several women had lodged a complaint with the education department regarding the cameras.

After that, a team of education department officials had visited the school on Wednesday to check.

They found hidden cameras from the washroom during their visit, the officials confirmed, adding that a vigilance team has submitted a report on the hidden cameras to the education department.

