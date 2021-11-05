 
sports
Friday Nov 05 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan — the only team without a duck

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (L) with teammate Mohammad Rizwan (C) run between the wickets during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan is the only team without a duck in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 thus far, as the Men In Green have become the only team to qualify for the tournament's semi-finals.

Pakistan's batting line up has been impressive, so have the bowlers, as they have won four straight matches against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Namibia.

They face Scotland this Sunday in Sharjah.

However, it has been a challenging World Cup for Bangladesh batters as they finished the tournament with two collapses and were bowled out for 84 against South Africa in Abu Dhabi and 73 against Australia in Dubai.

In the Super 12 round, nine times their batters got out without scoring — the most by any team in the tournament proper.

In the game against South Africa, Soumya Sarkar bagged the 10th duck of his T20I career. The only batter with more ducks in men’s T20Is is Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien (12 zeroes in 103 innings).

