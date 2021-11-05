 
T20 World Cup: Twitter wonders if India vs Scotland is 'fixed' like Afghanistan clash

Cricket fans wave Indian flags as they cheer during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 5, 2021. — AFP
After wondering whether the Afghanistan-India was fixed or not, Twitter is now speculating the Scotland-India match to be fixed as well.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as India bowled out Scotland for a paltry 85 on Friday in a Super 12 clash that the Indians must win to stay in the T20 World Cup.

Indian bowlers rattled the Scotland batting after skipper Virat Kohli, on his 33rd birthday, won his first toss of the tournament and invited the opposition to bat in Dubai.

Taking to Twitter, social media users said that the low run rate forced them to think that the match was fixed.

Twitter user Mirza Lamer King said: "Scotland has also fixed the match."

Farhat Masood said looking at Scotland's 32 runs for the loss of four wickets made her think the match was "too fixed".

Malaikah Arif, with several laughing emojis, asked team India whether they had "fixed" today's match as well.

Rashid said it was "clear" to him that the match was "fixed" when Kohli had won the toss.

"Is the match fixed today as well?" wondered Saira.

Twitter user Gracie Hart said she was crying while watching Scotland's performance, at which Mansoor Khan replied: "This also seems to be fixed, right?"


