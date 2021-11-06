'Ghar jayenge': India's Jadeja responds to latest unnecessary question by reporter

Ravindra Jadeja addresses the press after India's quick win over Scotland. Photo: Twitter screengrab

Millions of cricket fans in India are anxiously waiting for the Afghanistan-New Zealand clash this Sunday, as a win by Afghanistan against the latter will ensure Virat Kohli's squad have their only chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who took three important wickets against Scotland on Friday night, was asked questions regarding the upcoming match during a post-match press conference.

During the talk, a journalist came up with a question that should have had an obvious enough answer, and Jadeja couldn't help but respond drily to it.



Question: "There is talk going around that if New Zealand lose to Afghanistan, our chances brighten. But what if New Zealand don't lose to Afghanistan?"

Pat came the cheeky response: "Toh phir ... bag pack karke ghar jayenge ... aur kya?" (What else? We'll pack our bags and head home) an incredulous Jadeja said.

This is not the first time a silly question has gone viral on the internet.

Earlier, a reporter had asked Virat Kohli whether he had made a mistake by not dropping star batsman Rohit Sharma and playing Ishan Kishan in his place.

A baffled Kohli had labelled it "a very brave question".

"That's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion?" he had asked.



"Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," Kohli had then shot back at the reporter.

India have been able to revive their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final by beating Scotland comprehensively yesterday.

India got Scotland out for 85 runs and raced to chase the total in just 6.3 overs — courtesy an 18-ball half-century by opening batsman K.L. Rahul.

Jadeja shone with the ball as he picked up his career-best figures of 3/15, while Mohammed Shami chipped in with 3 wickets as well.

India will play Namibia in Dubai in their final Super 12 match on Monday, a day after Afghanistan's Super 12 match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

How can India qualify for the semi-finals?

After a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the second game, India's net run rate was a lowly -1.609.

However, after two back-to-back wins by massive margins — first against Afghanistan by 66 runs and now against Scotland with 81 balls remaining — India's net run rate has rebounded to +1.619, the highest amongst all the Group 2 teams.

However, Afghanistan and New Zealand are not too far off, at +1.481 and +1.277 respectively.

India's semi-final hopes now rest on Sunday's Afghanistan-New Zealand clash.

The equation is really simple: if Afghanistan win the match, India have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

If not, it's all over.