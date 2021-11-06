 
sports
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

'Ghar jayenge': India's Jadeja responds to latest unnecessary question by reporter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja addresses the press after Indias quick win over Scotland. Photo: Twitter screengrab
Ravindra Jadeja addresses the press after India's quick win over Scotland. Photo: Twitter screengrab

Millions of cricket fans in India are anxiously waiting for the Afghanistan-New Zealand clash this Sunday, as a win by Afghanistan against the latter will ensure Virat Kohli's squad have their only chance to qualify for the semi-finals. 

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who took three important wickets against Scotland on Friday night, was asked questions regarding the upcoming match during a post-match press conference. 

Related items

During the talk, a journalist came up with a question that should have had an obvious enough answer, and Jadeja couldn't help but respond drily to it.

Question: "There is talk going around that if New Zealand lose to Afghanistan, our chances brighten. But what if New Zealand don't lose to Afghanistan?"

Pat came the cheeky response: "Toh phir ... bag pack karke ghar jayenge ... aur kya?" (What else? We'll pack our bags and head home) an incredulous Jadeja said. 

This is not the first time a silly question has gone viral on the internet. 

Earlier, a reporter had asked Virat Kohli whether he had made a mistake by not dropping star batsman Rohit Sharma and playing Ishan Kishan in his place. 

A baffled Kohli had labelled it "a very brave question".

"That's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion?" he had asked.

"Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," Kohli had then shot back at the reporter. 

India have been able to revive their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final by beating Scotland comprehensively yesterday. 

India got Scotland out for 85 runs and raced to chase the total in just 6.3 overs — courtesy an 18-ball half-century by opening batsman K.L. Rahul. 

Jadeja shone with the ball as he picked up his career-best figures of 3/15, while Mohammed Shami chipped in with 3 wickets as well.

India will play Namibia in Dubai in their final Super 12 match on Monday, a day after Afghanistan's Super 12 match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

How can India qualify for the semi-finals?

After a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the second game, India's net run rate was a lowly -1.609.

However, after two back-to-back wins by massive margins — first against Afghanistan by 66 runs and now against Scotland with 81 balls remaining — India's net run rate has rebounded to +1.619, the highest amongst all the Group 2 teams.

However, Afghanistan and New Zealand are not too far off, at +1.481 and +1.277 respectively.

India's semi-final hopes now rest on Sunday's Afghanistan-New Zealand clash. 

The equation is really simple: if Afghanistan win the match, India have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. 

If not, it's all over. 

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: How bright are India's chances of qualifying for semi-finals?

T20 World Cup: How bright are India's chances of qualifying for semi-finals?
T20 World Cup: India follow in Pakistan's footsteps, pay visit to Scotland's dressing room

T20 World Cup: India follow in Pakistan's footsteps, pay visit to Scotland's dressing room
Bangladesh’s injured Shakib ruled out of T20 home series against Pakistan

Bangladesh’s injured Shakib ruled out of T20 home series against Pakistan
Shoaib Akhtar responds to Dr Nauman Niaz's allegations

Shoaib Akhtar responds to Dr Nauman Niaz's allegations
Imad Wasim finds Ajantha Mendis' carrom bowling 'amazing'

Imad Wasim finds Ajantha Mendis' carrom bowling 'amazing'
T20 World Cup: Twitter wonders if India vs Scotland is 'fixed' like Afghanistan clash

T20 World Cup: Twitter wonders if India vs Scotland is 'fixed' like Afghanistan clash
T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan — the only team without a duck

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan — the only team without a duck
Watch Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's hilarious video on Instagram

Watch Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's hilarious video on Instagram
India vs Scotland: Rahul blitz keeps India alive with crushing win over Scotland

India vs Scotland: Rahul blitz keeps India alive with crushing win over Scotland
T20 World Cup: New Zealand boost semi-final hopes with Namibia win

T20 World Cup: New Zealand boost semi-final hopes with Namibia win
'Same energy as Captain America': Scotland troll India ahead of T20 World Cup clash

'Same energy as Captain America': Scotland troll India ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Former Pakistan cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan heard Vaughan's alleged racist comments: report

Former Pakistan cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan heard Vaughan's alleged racist comments: report

Latest

view all