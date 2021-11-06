 
This celebrity is Junaid Safdar's newest admirer

Junaid Safdar (L) and his mother, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Photo courtesy Twitter/PML-N
PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar is the new crush of Pakistani television actress Zoya Nasir.

The emerging actress and make-up artist admitted that she has a crush on Safdar.

Recently, the actress had a QnA session on her Instagram account in which her fans asked her questions about her personal life.

One of her fans asked her who her crush is. In response to the question, Nasir shared a photo of Safdar's Nikah event, where he can be seen crooning the popular Bollywood song 'Kya hua tera waada'.

Junaid was in the limelight for several weeks after he tied the knot with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif. The marriage was solemnised in August during a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough Hotel in London.

A picture of the time when Junaid Safdar sang at the ceremony surfaced on social video and remained one of the most watched videos for several days.

Renowned Pakistani singer-composer Bilal Maqsood had also shared the video.

The artist appeared to be enthralled by Junaid Safdar, who beautifully sang the evergreen Bollywood song.

In an Instagram story, Maqsood shared the viral video and captioned it: “I have to give this guy full marks for his singing.”

