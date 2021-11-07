 
sports
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
AFP

Pakistan vs Scotland: Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 record, surpasses Chris Gayle

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday achieved the milestone of the most runs in T20Is in a calendar year, during the World Cup match against Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday.

When Rizwan scored five he overhauled Gayle's 1,165 runs amassed in 2015 in 36 matches.

Rizwan took 41 matches to break the record. He was dismissed for 15, taking his tally to 1,676.

Rizwan also has 980 runs in 23 Twenty20 international matches in 2021 — which is a record for most runs in a calendar year.

