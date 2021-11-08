Pakistanis overjoyed with Men in Green's win against Scotland

Monday Nov 08, 2021
Pakistani cricket enthusiasts were elated as Pakistan bagged their fifth consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup after they defeated Scotland by 72.
Taking to Twitter, the proud nation expressed its excitement and offered massive congratulations to the "unbeatable" team.
Here is how the overjoyed Pakistanis celebrated the win on social media.
President Arif Alvi took to Twitter and congratulated the squad saying that "winning has become a good habit" for the national squad.
Pakistan on Sunday beat Scotland terrifically when the Babar Azam-led squad had confined the opposing team to 117 runs at the loss of 6 wickets at the end of the 20th over.
Pakistan had set a 190-run target for the Scottish team.