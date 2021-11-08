Pakistanis overjoyed with Men in Green's win against Scotland

 
Pakistani cricket enthusiasts were elated as Pakistan bagged their fifth consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup after they defeated Scotland by 72.

Taking to Twitter, the proud nation expressed its excitement and offered massive congratulations to the "unbeatable" team.

Here is how the overjoyed Pakistanis celebrated the win on social media.

'You will come home winners'

President Arif Alvi took to Twitter and congratulated the squad saying that "winning has become a good habit" for the national squad.

'Well done Pakistan'

'Best of luck'

'All eyes on semi-final'

'Congratulations Pakistan'

'Back to top 10'

'Unbeatable'

'We will be the champions'

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals in Dubai, while New Zealand will go toe-to-toe against England in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan on Sunday beat Scotland terrifically when the Babar Azam-led squad had confined the opposing team to 117 runs at the loss of 6 wickets at the end of the 20th over.

Pakistan had set a 190-run target for the Scottish team.

