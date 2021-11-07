'Utterly disappointed': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to PTV's recovery notice against him

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar speaks during his YouTube video. Photo: Shoaib Akhtar YouTube.

Former Pakistani fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday announced that he is utterly disappointed with the PTV after the state broadcaster announced taking legal action against him.

"Utterly Disappointed," Shoaib wrote on Twitter. "After miserably failing to safeguard my respect and repute while I was working for PTV, they have now sent me a recovery notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law."

Earlier, the PTV had announced that it has sent a recovery notice to the former cricketer for damages worth Rs103.3 million for "being absent from shows during the T20 World Cup and for resigning from his position without serving a notice period".

Akhtar was told in the legal notice that he is liable to pay Rs3.3 million to the PTV in lieu of three months of his salary as he resigned without serving the notice period. That aside, the state broadcaster demanded Akhtar pays Rs100 million to it in damages.

A recovery notice is a legal document for the recovery of money. It is a formal intimation between two people or entities warning the other before legal action is initiated to get their due payment.

It may be recalled that a row had broken out between Akhtar and PTV Sports host Dr Nauman Niaz during a live show on October 26, after which Niaz had bluntly asked the Rawalpindi Express to leave.

Akhtar, as well as many of his fans and supporters, described the incident as humiliating as this was done in front of other guests, including Vivian Richards and David Gower.

Akhtar had tried to settle the matter but when it did not work out, he not only walked out of the show but also announced resigning from the PTV.



Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had formed a committee headed by the managing director of the PTV to investigate the matter.

The committee recently presented a preliminary report on the matter to the minister.