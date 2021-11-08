 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Priyanka Chopra praises Katrina Kaif for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Priyanka Chopra praises Katrina Kaif for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Priyanka Chopra heaped praises on Katrina Kaif for her killer dance moves for the latest version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a behind-the-scene clip of Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the sets of Sooryavanshi, leaving fans and friends swooning.

Farah Khan, who has choreographed the Tip Tip was the first to praise Katrina.

She commented “U were sooooooo good in this baby” followed by a heart emoji.

The video clip also caught the attention of the Bajirao Mastani actor.

She dropped fire and raising hands emojis to appreciate the fellow B-town star.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and others also heaped praises on Katrina.

The song has received nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi was released in cinemas on November 5.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan hides from paps under umbrella, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan hides from paps under umbrella, video goes viral
Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri
Aryan Khan skips NCB questioning due to Covid-19 symptoms

Aryan Khan skips NCB questioning due to Covid-19 symptoms
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Roka ceremony held at Kabir Khan's house on Diwali: report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Roka ceremony held at Kabir Khan's house on Diwali: report
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins award at PISA 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins award at PISA 2021
Anil Kapoor reminisces fond memories with daughters Rhea, Sonam Kapoor: See post

Anil Kapoor reminisces fond memories with daughters Rhea, Sonam Kapoor: See post
Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scene video of 'Tip Tip Barsa'

Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scene video of 'Tip Tip Barsa'
Khushi Kapoor throws birthday party at Janhvi Kapoor’s new house

Khushi Kapoor throws birthday party at Janhvi Kapoor’s new house
‘Sooryavanshi’ faces backlash in India's Punjab, screening halted by Farmers

‘Sooryavanshi’ faces backlash in India's Punjab, screening halted by Farmers

Katrina Kaif makes big claims about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song

Katrina Kaif makes big claims about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song
Mahesh Manjrekar advises Shah Rukh Khan to break his 'lover boy' image in acting

Mahesh Manjrekar advises Shah Rukh Khan to break his 'lover boy' image in acting
Aryan Khan was framed in pre-planned drug raid, witness reveals

Aryan Khan was framed in pre-planned drug raid, witness reveals

Latest

view all