Priyanka Chopra praises Katrina Kaif for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Priyanka Chopra heaped praises on Katrina Kaif for her killer dance moves for the latest version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani.



Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a behind-the-scene clip of Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the sets of Sooryavanshi, leaving fans and friends swooning.

Farah Khan, who has choreographed the Tip Tip was the first to praise Katrina.



She commented “U were sooooooo good in this baby” followed by a heart emoji.

The video clip also caught the attention of the Bajirao Mastani actor.

She dropped fire and raising hands emojis to appreciate the fellow B-town star.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and others also heaped praises on Katrina.

The song has received nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi was released in cinemas on November 5.