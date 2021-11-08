NCOC stresses upon administering second dose of vaccine to eligible citizens

A file photo of NCOC's meeting.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Monday expressed satisfaction over the vaccination of students aged between 12 and 18 in all federating units.

The NCOC meeting was jointly chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and National Coordinator NCOC Major General Zafar Iqbal in Islamabad, read a statement issued by the country’s apex COVID-19 body.

During the session, the participants were apprised on the progress of the ongoing mass vaccination drive across the country.



The forum stressed upon reaching out to school administration and parents besides all possible facilitation for optimum vaccination. The NCOC also emphasised on stepping up the administration of the second dose to the eligible individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, the NCOC chairperson appreciated the synergetic efforts of all stakeholders for bringing down the positivity ratio of COVID-19 and implementing an obligatory vaccination regime for enhancing public safety and well-being.



COVID-19 positivity rate under 3% in Pakistan for last three weeks



A day earlier, Pakistan had reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% for the 22nd consecutive day, government data showed Monday morning.

According to the NCOC, 41,709 COVID-19 tests had been conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 449 returned positive. The country had recorded less than 1,000 daily infections for the last three weeks.

Per the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 1.07%. Since October 16, Pakistan's positivity rate had been under 2%.