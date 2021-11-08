T20 World Cup: Setback for England as James Vince replaces injury-hit Jason Roy

England's Jason Roy receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the run chase against South Africa on November 6, 2021. — Reuters/File

Jason Roy ruled out for remainder of T20 World Cup.

Roy had suffered a calf injury.

Vince has played 13 Tests, 19 ODIs, and 13 T20Is.

James Vince has replaced Jason Roy in the England squad after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup's technical committee gave the nod, a statement said Monday.



Roy was ruled out for the remainder of the mega-event after he had suffered a calf injury last week, following which England name right-hand batter Vince — who has played 13 Tests, 19 ODIs, and 13 T20Is.

The right-hand batter was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull, and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).