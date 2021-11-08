 
sports
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Shoaib Akhtar wishes 'happy birthday' to Brett Lee

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistani fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar Monday wished his peer from Australia, Brett Lee, a "happy birthday".

Taking to Twitter, the Rawalpindi Express said playing in the same era with the former Australian bowler was "challenging" yet fun. 

The duo were the two fastest bowlers in the world of their time who shared an intense rivalry on the cricket grounds.

"Happy Birthday Binga @BrettLee_58. It was challenging playing in the same era as yours but it also added so much fun to it. Have a good one," wrote Akhtar.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: India bowl against Namibia in Kohli's last match as skipper

T20 World Cup: India bowl against Namibia in Kohli's last match as skipper
T20 World Cup: Setback for England as James Vince replaces injury-hit Jason Roy

T20 World Cup: Setback for England as James Vince replaces injury-hit Jason Roy
Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from Bangladesh tour: sources

Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from Bangladesh tour: sources

Indian players prioritised cash-rich IPL over national duty: Kapil Dev

Indian players prioritised cash-rich IPL over national duty: Kapil Dev
Virat Kohli will now retire from T20 cricket, Mushtaq Ahmed predicts

Virat Kohli will now retire from T20 cricket, Mushtaq Ahmed predicts
PCB releases schedule of Australia's tour of Pakistan

PCB releases schedule of Australia's tour of Pakistan
Watch: Babar Azam interviews Shoaib Malik after striking performance against Scotland

Watch: Babar Azam interviews Shoaib Malik after striking performance against Scotland
T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for speaking too soon

T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for speaking too soon
Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker in 2021

Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker in 2021
Pakistan vs Australia semi-final will be a ‘tough match’ for both teams, says Shoaib Malik

Pakistan vs Australia semi-final will be a ‘tough match’ for both teams, says Shoaib Malik
Abu Dhabi cricket stadium chief curator passes away

Abu Dhabi cricket stadium chief curator passes away
'Utterly disappointed': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to PTV's recovery notice against him

'Utterly disappointed': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to PTV's recovery notice against him

Latest

view all