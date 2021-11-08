 
sports
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

PCB announces 18-player squad for T20I series against Bangladesh, Hafeez opts out

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Scotland's George Munsey during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Hafeez opts out of squad to give opportunity to younger batters.
  • T20I series to take place in Dhaka on Nov 19, 20, and 22.
  • Test squad to be announced announced in due course.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced an 18-player squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, which is slated for November 19, 20, and 22 in Dhaka.

The only change in the side that has qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals is Mohammad Hafeez.

The batter opted out to allow younger batters to perform and gain international experience and exposure after discussions with Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim.

As such, Iftikhar Ahmed, who is in good form, has been added to the middle-order that also includes Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan squad for the two Tests, which will be played from 26-30 November and 4-8 December in Chittagong and Dhaka, respectively will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has retained the same team management, which is presently in the United Arab Emirates, barring batting consultant Matthew Hayden who is not available due to prior commitments.

Pakistan T20I squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

