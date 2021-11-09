 
sports
ECB chief Tom Harrison arrives in Pakistan for meeting with PCB chairman

England Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison. — Twitter/ECB
  • Harrison is scheduled to meet PCB chairman Ramiz Raja this afternoon.
  • In his brief visit, the ECB chief will discuss England's visit to Pakistan in 2022.
  • Harrison is visiting Pakistan to ease tensions between the ECB and the PCB.

LAHORE: England Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison on Tuesday arrived in Lahore to repair the board's relations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) damaged by the cancellation of October's T20 tour.

Harrison is scheduled to meet PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja this afternoon.

English cricket's top administrator has flown to Pakistan to establish relations with PCB.

In his brief visit, the ECB chief will discuss England's visit to Pakistan in 2022.

Per details, Harrison will assure PCB of a full tour next year.

Harrison's visit to Pakistan is brief as he is due in the UAE later this week for an International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executives' meeting.

Relations between Pakistan and English cricket boards were strained after England cancelled its Pakistan tour in September, citing “increasing concerns about travelling to the region” as the reason behind their decision, just days after New Zealand also pulled out of a tour to Pakistan over security concerns.

Harrison is visiting Pakistan to ease tensions in relations.

