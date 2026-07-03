'Coincidence of life' says Ronaldo after Jota tribute a year from death

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates pose with a shirt in memory of former player Diogo Jota ahead of the one year anniversary of his death, as Portugal qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup, Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada, July 2, 2026. — Reuters

TORONTO: Cristiano Ronaldo said it was a "coincidence of life" that Portgual's World Cup last-16 win against Croatia on Thursday came almost a year since the death of his late teammate Diogo Jota.

Ronaldo and his teammates posed with Jota's number 21 jersey after their gripping 2-1 win against Croatia sent Portugal into the last 16.

"The coincidence of life, it's unbelievable," Ronaldo said. "We knew it before the game. It was a so special moment. We speak today, our group, about that, the coincidence of life. It's unbelievable."

Ronaldo also pulled on a number 21 jersey at the end of the game to conduct interviews.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said the victory had special meaning.

"For Portuguese fans this is a very happy day and also because of the meaning of the game, we've moved to the next phase, to the round of 16. In a year where we honoured Diogo Jota."

Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed when their car crashed as the Liverpool player drove through Spain on July 3 last year on his way back to report for pre-season training in England.

Earlier in the tournament, a black and white picture of Jota was shown on the giant screen at the stadium in Houston before Portugal's first game against the Democratic Republic of Congo.