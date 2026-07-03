'Coincidence of life' says Ronaldo after Jota tribute a year from death

Published July 03, 2026
TORONTO: Cristiano Ronaldo said it was a "coincidence of life" that Portgual's World Cup last-16 win against Croatia on Thursday came almost a year since the death of his late teammate Diogo Jota.
Ronaldo and his teammates posed with Jota's number 21 jersey after their gripping 2-1 win against Croatia sent Portugal into the last 16.
"The coincidence of life, it's unbelievable," Ronaldo said. "We knew it before the game. It was a so special moment. We speak today, our group, about that, the coincidence of life. It's unbelievable."
Ronaldo also pulled on a number 21 jersey at the end of the game to conduct interviews.
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said the victory had special meaning.
"For Portuguese fans this is a very happy day and also because of the meaning of the game, we've moved to the next phase, to the round of 16. In a year where we honoured Diogo Jota."
Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed when their car crashed as the Liverpool player drove through Spain on July 3 last year on his way back to report for pre-season training in England.
Earlier in the tournament, a black and white picture of Jota was shown on the giant screen at the stadium in Houston before Portugal's first game against the Democratic Republic of Congo.