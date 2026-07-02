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PCB announces constructing cricket stadium in Saudi Arabia

Two cricket bodies will collaborate to develop world-class cricket infrastructure to strengthen sport in Saudi Arabia

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Published July 02, 2026

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PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and SACF Chairman HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud shake hands after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 2, 2026.— X/@faizanlakhani
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and SACF Chairman HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud shake hands after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 2, 2026.— X/@faizanlakhani

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced plans to construct a modern international-standard cricket stadium in Jeddah, in a joint venture with Saudi Arabia to promote cricket in the kingdom.

The MoU was signed by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation (SACF) in a ceremony held on Thursday.

Under the partnership, the two cricket bodies will collaborate to develop world-class cricket infrastructure, operational standards, and other initiatives to strengthen the sport in Saudi Arabia. The proposed stadium will be designed to meet all the requirements for hosting international cricket competitions.

PCB Chairman Naqvi said the board was proud to contribute to the growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia. This partnership will further strengthen the promotion of cricket and enhance the longstanding relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Naqvi said.

The chairman of the SACF described the project as an important milestone for the future of cricket in Saudi Arabia, saying the partnership would not be limited to stadium construction alone but would also focus on developing the sport at various levels.

Chairman Naqvi had offered comprehensive support to Saudi Arabia in promoting cricket and constructing cricket stadiums in December 2024 during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The PCB chairman had extended an invitation to his Saudi counterpart to visit Pakistan and witness the Champions Trophy tournament matches.

Naqvi had proposed a player exchange programme to enhance cricket development, suggesting that Riyadh could send emerging players to Pakistan for training.

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