'Iran, Iran!' Iranian World Cup squad serenaded on return home

Iranian football fans receive their men's national football team upon their return from the 2026 Fifa World Cup, at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport on July 1, 2026. — AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's disappointed World Cup squad returned to a much warmer welcome at Tehran airport on Wednesday than they experienced on arrival in the US for their three group games.

"Iran, Iran!" a crowd of several hundred children, their parents and devoted fans chanted in unison.

Some waved the Iranian national flag while others sported bracelets with the national colours or wore the jersey of "Team Melli" as they feted the squad who had gone so close to reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

They finished third in the group, having drawn all three of their matches, but missed out as one of the eight best third-placed sides on goal difference.

The fervour reached fever-pitch when it was announced their flight from Turkiye — they had flown there first from Mexico, where they had been based during the tournament — had landed.

As the players descended from the aircraft they were also serenaded by musicians in military uniform playing the national anthem.

A lot of supporters brandished photographs of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who became a national hero for his performance in the scoreless draw with Belgium.

"We apologise in front of you, for failing to qualify and to bring you happiness," a contrite Beiranvand told the fans on arriving at Mehrabad airport.

His teammate, defender Ramin Rezaeian voiced a common complaint amongst the Iranian World Cup entourage that but for US immigration restrictions they would have made history.

"We deserved to go further, but they really made the task more complicated for us," he said.

The sentiment was shared by fan Mona Banisafa, who was among the crowd that turned out to welcome the team home.

"The national team players tried their best, but it didn't work out. We came to thank them," the 42-year-old said.

"One hundred percent, if the conditions had been a little better, they would have definitely achieved a better result."

'Our football deserves better'

The Iranian team had gone through a rollercoaster of emotions in the final phase of group matches.

Members of Iran's men´s national football team look onduring their reception at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport on July 1, 2026 upon their return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. — AFP

First they thought they had grabbed a late winner against Egypt — and automatic qualification — but their celebrations were cut short after VAR deemed there was offside.

Having finished third in their group they had to wait to see if they made the eight best in that category and proceed for the first time in their history to the knockout stages.

It looked to be on when Algeria scored to take the lead in time added on against Austria in their Group J match.

However, the Austrians dashed their dreams by equalising six minutes into time added on.

Senegal took the eighth and final spot because of their superior goal difference — plus two to zero.

Iran's tournament was overshadowed from the start by the ongoing war between the country and the United States and Israel.

They moved their World Cup base camp from Tucson, Arizona to Tijuana after a dozen of their staff members had their US visas denied.

Iran still played all their matches in the United States but were unhappy at travel restrictions placed on them by American authorities.

That included not being allowed to arrive in the US two days before their matches.

They were allowed to do that before their final game against Egypt, but still had to return to Mexico straight after.

Student Nima Naseri, who also turned up at the airport on Wednesday, said that the team was "really beloved", but couldn't help but express some misgivings about the result.

"They were relatively good, but our football deserves better... We deserve to advance atop the group," the 19-year-old said.

"The conditions of course played their part, but we could have benefitted from younger players."