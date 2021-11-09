WATCH: 'Refreshed', 'recharged' Asif Ali flies kite in leisure time

Photo: ICC/Screengrab from Instagram video

Pakistani batter Asif Ali Tuesday shared a video to show his fans how he enjoyed his leisure time by flying a kite in Dubai on a day off between the national squad's T20 World Cup fixtures.

Asif, who has recently gained praise for his match-winning performances during the ongoing tournament, displayed how high-spirited he is to participate in the T20 World Cup semi-final as his video caption said:

"Relaxed, refreshed, recharged!"

Pakistan will play Australia in the semi-final scheduled for Thursday, November 11.

Asif Ali has been voted as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Player of the Month for October 2021, for his marvellous performances against New Zealand and Afghanistan a few days ago.



Asif Ali smashed 27 runs from 12 balls in Pakistan's clash with New Zealand, hitting three sixes when they mattered the most.

In Pakistan's next game against Afghanistan, the Men in Green were once again in trouble, struggling against Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan.

However, in came Asif Ali again, with the team needing 24 runs off 12 balls. Asif did not buckle under pressure, hit the ball with a straight bat and hit four sixes to ensure Pakistan's victory.

In total, he scored 52 runs without defeat across three matches for Pakistan in October at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scoring at a strike rate of 273.68.

ICC Voting Academy member Irfan Pathan said helping Pakistan win, especially from the "jaws of defeat" is what makes Asif Ali special.