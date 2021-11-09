Twitter sends Malala best wishes for new life after nikkah

— Twitter/ @malala

As soon as Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai announced on social media that she has tied the nuptial knot with PCB official Asser Malik, Twitterati started sending her best wishes for her new life ahead.

Celebrities, politicians, and her fans and followers from across the globe sent her heart-warming messages.

Twitter user Subhan sent her best wishes for a happy life.

User Zunaira Khan said the couple looked great together

User Ihtisham wrote: "May all the happiness and blessing shower on u and ur partner".



Former Member Provincial Assembly, Irum Azeem Farooque, also wished the couple a happy life ahead.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also wished Malala.

Minister Shireen Mazari also followed suit.

Hina Pervez Butt was also among those who congratulated Malala.



