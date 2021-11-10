 
sports
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
Web Desk

'Amazing journey': Virat Kohli shares memories from T20 World Cup

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Virat Kohli not only bid farewell to his role as T20I skipper but has also been given rest in upcoming India vs New Zealand series.

While cricket pundits have been criticising Kohli's performance as a captain during the T20 World Cup, where the hosts were eliminated because of their terrible performance against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand, the star batter is "immensely proud" of how his team played during the ICC tournament.

Sharing some unseen pictures with the people from the management, he wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all."

"Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history," he said.

"Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," he concluded the note.

The Men in Blue won matches against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland but could not make it to the semi-finals due to the low run rate.

