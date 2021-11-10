Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning thrice on 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning three times on 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch is touching upon his challenging role requirements in movie The Power of the Dog.

Speaking with Esquire UK in a recent interview, Cumberbatch touched upon suffering from nicotine poisoning multiple times while playing the role of a sadistic ranch owner.

'[Smoking] was really hard. Filterless rollies, just take after take after take. I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times. When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible.'

Despite the inconvenience, the Sherlock star maintained on his strict method acting and ensured the stench of the character did not leave his body off-camera too.

He said: 'I wanted that layer of stink on me. I wanted people in the room to know what I smelt like. It was hard, though. It wasn’t just in rehearsals. I was going out to eat and meet friends of Jane [Champion – the film’s writer and director] and stuff.'