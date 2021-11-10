 
sports
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious video featuring Shoaib Malik

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Screengrabs from Sanias latest video
Screengrabs from Sania's latest video

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Tuesday shared yet another Instagram reel to entertain her fans.

Besides her popularity as an international star player, Sania is well known for her interesting and funny videos that keep her Instagram followers hooked.

In the recent Instagram reel, Sania acts on a audio clip involving an advice that says "always keep away from those who don't value you".

The video opens up with Sania acting as she is listening to someone who is advising her to steer clear of people who don't value her.


The most interesting part of the video comes when Sania demonstrates expressions of worry and disappointment as she lip-syncs on the response to the advice in the audio — saying, "she lives in the same house with them [people who don't value her]".

This follows with Sania turning the camera towards her hubby who has no idea that it is him who is being jokingly referred to in the video.

More From Sports:

Eng vs NZ: Meme fest on Twitter as New Zealand, England lock horns in race to final

Eng vs NZ: Meme fest on Twitter as New Zealand, England lock horns in race to final
England vs New Zealand: England hand 167-run target to NZ

England vs New Zealand: England hand 167-run target to NZ
In numbers: Australia vs Pakistan T20 World Cup semi final

In numbers: Australia vs Pakistan T20 World Cup semi final
Sri Lankan great Atapattu picks Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan great Atapattu picks Pakistan to win T20 World Cup
Pakistan vs Australia: Shaheen Afridi can destroy any team's batting line-up, says Matthew Hayden

Pakistan vs Australia: Shaheen Afridi can destroy any team's batting line-up, says Matthew Hayden
'Amazing journey': Virat Kohli shares memories from T20 World Cup

'Amazing journey': Virat Kohli shares memories from T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Australia captain Finch anticipates 'crucial' battle with Shaheen Afridi

T20 World Cup: Australia captain Finch anticipates 'crucial' battle with Shaheen Afridi
'PM Imran Khan is with me', Shoaib Akhtar says on PTV controversy

'PM Imran Khan is with me', Shoaib Akhtar says on PTV controversy

T20 World Cup semi-final: Pakistan team has some edge over Australia, says former cricketer

T20 World Cup semi-final: Pakistan team has some edge over Australia, says former cricketer

T20 World Cup: Aggressive England to tackle formidable New Zealand in first semi-final today

T20 World Cup: Aggressive England to tackle formidable New Zealand in first semi-final today
'Emperor' Babar Azam ready to conquer cricketing world

'Emperor' Babar Azam ready to conquer cricketing world
T20 World Cup: What is Babar Azam doing ahead of Pakistan vs Australia semi final?

T20 World Cup: What is Babar Azam doing ahead of Pakistan vs Australia semi final?

Latest

view all