Eng vs NZ: Meme fest on Twitter as New Zealand, England lock horns in race to final

With only three thrillers left in the T20 World Cup series, netizens are also enjoying their time on the "Twitter pitch" by sharing memes and extending their support to the teams they want to see take the trophy home.

New Zealand and England have locked horns in the first semi-final as both countries eye the T20 final spot.

While cricket-lovers extended their support for both the teams, some Pakistani users — who are still not happy with New Zealand and England for pulling out of the Pakistan tour — started posting memes to mock them.

A Twitter handle One Tip One Hand shared a picture of a guy with a bizarre expression on his face holding a poster that says he hopes both teams lose.

Meanwhile, fans also mocked Indians after they had to exit from the series due to their dismal performance against Pakistan and New Zealand.



Sharing images of emerging Pakistani child star Ahmed Shah, @iamkarela took a jibe at the Indian cricket fans saying they will now watch hockey.

@QasimHassan27 shared a still image from Indian movie “Gangs of Wasseypur” and wrote that Jason Roy’s absence due to injury will affect England.



Seems like Pakistani fans haven’t forgotten what New Zealand and England did to Pakistan. @buttshabb shared the picture of the two captains and captioned it "security vs thankless."



New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

