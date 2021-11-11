Give Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik injections, drips, Shoaib Akhtar advises PCB

File photo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has some thoughts on the illness of all-rounder Shoaib Malik and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and Pakistan today (Thursday).

In a video message posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Akhtar said that disturbing news was being received of Shoaib Malik and Rizwan falling victim to the flu.

When key players fall ill, Akhtar advised, the management should give injections and drips. "I am sure they [Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Rizwan] will be able to play well after that and the flu will not stop them," the former fast bowler said.

The former fast bowler hoped that both players were resting, steaming and taking medicine to make a full recovery.

Winning the [T20] World Cup will work better to raise the morale of our nation rather than improving our cricket because a World Cup win will inject real enthusiasm into the nation, Akhtar said.

Rizwan and Malik’s participation in today’s semi-final became doubtful after the in-form batters caught the flu.

Their COVID-19 tests, however, returned negative but the doctors had advised them to rest, which is why they didn’t attend the last practice session and stayed at the hotel.

Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik are feeling better and will likely be playing the T20 World Cup semi-final match against Australia today, says team manager Mansoor Rana.

In an update, the PCB said that there’s an improvement in the health of both players and a medical panel will review their fitness status before the crucial encounter.

It added that the management will announce a confirmed decision later in the day.

“We are hopeful that both the players will be in action today. They want to play in the semi-final,” Rana said.

