Pakistan vs Australia: Former Indian cricketers predict Pakistan will win semi-final clash

Aakash Chopra, Robin Uthappa say Pakistan will beat Australia today.

"I believe left-arm seamers – Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Shah Afridi – will clinch three or more wickets together at various stages," says Uthappa.

Pakistan will clash with Australia tonight at 7:30pm.

Former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Robin Uthappa have predicted that Pakistan will win the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia today (Thursday).

"They are the only team yet to lose a game in this World Cup," said Chopra, a former Indian cricketer, on his YouTube channel.

Chopra said that in today's match, spinners Shadab Khan and Adam Zampa will play a key role in the match alongside pacers Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"Two or more wickets will fall in the two powerplays. Both teams will attack with the new ball. Second, I believe left-arm seamers – Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Shah Afridi – will clinch three or more wickets together at various stages of the game," he said.

However, he said that Pakistan, despite being an Asian team, did not play leg-spin "as well as they should."

Another former Indian cricketer, Robin Uthappa, said history "will not repeat itself", adding that Pakistan are likely to win today's match.

In a video uploaded on the social media platform Koo, Uthappa, however, said that Australia is a dangerous team which is evident from the fact that they have already won a plethora of ICC tournaments in the past.

"The openers have been in good form and with a balanced bowling attack, they can beat any team on their day," he said.

Uthappa was part of the Indian cricket team that beat Pakistan two times in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and one of the three bowlers who hit the stumps thrice.

Pakistan take on Australia today in semi-final clash

The second semi-final of the ICC's T20 World Cup will be played today (Thursday) in Dubai where Pakistan and Australia will struggle to get through to the final with New Zealand.

The match will begin at 7pm PST at the Dubai International Stadium.

In a virtual press conference two days back, Babar Azam said he was confident that the Men in Green will maintain the momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final.

Some minor flaws have been pointed out in all the matches which sometimes relate to batting and sometimes bowling, Babar said.

He said sometimes fielding lapses were also noted. "It is good that we are trying to fix these issues," he said.

