Thursday Nov 11 2021
Pakistan vs Australia: Shahid Afridi recalls 'incredible' 2010 World Cup semi-final

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Pakistan cricket team at the end of the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. Photo: AFP
Former Pakistan captain and cricketer Shahid Afridi Thursday recalled the "incredible" semi-final of the 2010 T20 World Cup in which Pakistan lost to Australia in the last over. 

Michael Hussey put Australia from an almost unwinnable position into the driving seat when the left-handed batsman smashed Saeed Ajmal for 17 runs in the last over, and saw the Aussies through to the final of the T20 World Cup. 

He had smashed two sixes and a four to hand Australia the win in the last over. 

Taking to Twitter, Afridi called on the Men in Green to "go one step better today."

"All the best Pakistan! For me this is as big a game as the final. We played an incredible semi-final against Australia in 2010, I wish Babar and his boys go one step better today!" he tweeted.

Pakistan have remained undefeated in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, where they beat India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

In a virtual press conference a day earlier, skipper Babar Azam said he was confident that the Men in Green will maintain their momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final.

Minor flaws have been pointed out in all the matches which sometimes relate to batting, sometimes bowling, Babar had said.

He said sometimes fielding lapses were also noted.

"It is good that we are trying to fix these issues," he said.

