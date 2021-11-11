 
sports
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's father advises team ahead of semi final

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Pakistani skipper Babar Azams father, Azam Siddique (left) and Pakistans cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Scotlands George Munsey during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2021. — Facebook/AFP/File
  • Pakistan will clash against Australia in T20 World Cup semis today.
  • Play confidently and focus on winning, Azam Siddique tells team.
  • "Overcome the fear of losing and [concentrate on] playing."

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's father, Azam Siddique, has asked the Men In Green to play confidently ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final clash with Australia in Dubai today.

All eyes will be on Dubai today as Pakistan clash with Australia, while the winner of today's match will march on to the final to meet the Black Caps, who defeated England in a thriller Wednesday night.

"Assalamualikum team Pakistan, may Allah continue your winning streak," the skipper's father said, according to Geo News.

Siddique advised the Men In Green to play confidently and focus on winning. "Overcome the fear of losing and [concentrate on] playing."

The skipper's father told the team to play for Pakistan and the entire nation, as the country was praying for their victory.

The match will begin at 7pm PST at the Dubai International Stadium.

In a virtual press conference two days back, Babar Azam said he was confident that the Men in Green will maintain the momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final.

Some minor flaws have been pointed out in all the matches which sometimes relate to batting and sometimes bowling, Babar said.

He said sometimes fielding lapses were also noted. "It is good that we are trying to fix these issues," he said.

