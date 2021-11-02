 
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan vs Namibia: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP
  • Babar Azam becomes only captain to score 14 T20 half-centuries.
  • He leaves behind Virat Kohli, who has scored 13 half-centuries.
  • It took Azam only 27 innings to reach the milestone, whereas it took Kohli 44 innings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday broke another record of his Indian counterpart, Virat Kohli, as he smashed a half-century against Namibia in the T20 World Cup at Abu Dhabi.

Babar has become the only captain to score 14 half-centuries, leaving behind Kohli, who has scored 13th half-tons in T20Is.

It took Azam only 27 innings to reach the milestone, while Kohli has scored as many in 44 innings.

The skipper smashed 70 runs off 49 balls, including seven fours, during the match against Namibia.

Babar becomes fastest captain to score 1,000 T20I

The Pakistan captain had also become the fastest captain to score 1,000 runs — which was a record earlier held by Kohli. Azam achieved the milestone during the match against Afghanistan last week.

Azam scored his first 1,000 T20I runs in 26 innings as the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team.

Virat Kohli, as captain of the Indian cricket team, took 30 innings to score 1,000 T20I runs.

