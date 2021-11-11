Pakistan vs Australia: Marriyum Aurangzeb 'excited' to support Men in Green in Dubai

 
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb is in Dubai to cheer team Pakistan up for their clash against Australia at the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N spokesperson shared four pictures from the Dubai International Stadium while watching the match.

Marriyum seemed hopeful for Pakistan's win as she lauded the Men in Green for a "good start", saying she was "excited" to support the squad.

"Excited to be at the semi-final today to support Team Pakistan! Great start by our boys. We will win Insha’Allah!," she wrote.

All eyes are on Dubai today as Pakistan clash with Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The winner of today's match will march on to the final to meet the Black Caps, who defeated England in a thriller Wednesday night. 

'If Pakistan beat Australia, PM Imran Khan might watch T20 World Cup final in Dubai'

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Dubai if Pakistan make it to the final of the T20 World Cup, sources informed Geo News Thursday.

Sources told Geo News the prime minister expressed his desire to visit Dubai and watch the T20 World Cup final in-person, if Pakistan wins tonight's clash.

Meanwhile, according to Geo News, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had earlier in the day said he had requested the prime minister to go to Dubai if Pakistan qualify for the final.

"Two strong teams — Pakistan and Australia — will compete today [...] Pakistan has put up a good show — a sight which is rare," the information minister had said earlier about the match.

