 
sports
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Australia: Don't let Australia rise, Shoaib Akhtar tells national squad

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: AFP
Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has bucked up the Men in Green as they just finished the first inning of the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

The star cricketer commended the Pakistani batters for a "great job" while striking shots and handed over responsibility of leading Pakistan to the victory "to the bowlers".

Akhtar tells the squad to "not to let [Australia] rise".

"Come on my fighters. Great job. Now on to the bowlers. Uthnay nahi dena," he wrote.

Earlier, the fast bowler, in a video message shared ahead of the match, had said that winning the [T20] World Cup will work better to raise the morale of our nation rather than improving our cricket because a World Cup win will inject real enthusiasm into the nation.

All eyes are on Dubai today as Pakistan clash with Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The winner of today's match will march on to the final to meet the Black Caps, who defeated England in a thriller Wednesday night. 

Pakistan handed Australia a 177-run target in their Thursday clash when Pakistani left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman gave the team a fighting chance in the match.

The Pakistani batsman scored 55 runs off 32 balls and a couple of sixes in the final over to ensure Pakistan crossed the 170-run mark to hand Australia a target of 177 runs. 

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman blitz triggers demand for 'apology forms' on Twitter

Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman blitz triggers demand for 'apology forms' on Twitter
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam breaks another Kohli record

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam breaks another Kohli record
Pakistan vs Australia: Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Pakistan vs Australia: Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year
Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand

Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand
Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?

Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?
Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Shaheen Afridi does it again, removes Australian captain in first over

Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Shaheen Afridi does it again, removes Australian captain in first over
Shoaib Malik's picture from recent photoshoot with Hania Amir goes viral

Shoaib Malik's picture from recent photoshoot with Hania Amir goes viral
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's father advises team ahead of semi final

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's father advises team ahead of semi final
Pakistan vs Australia: Shahid Afridi recalls 'incredible' 2010 World Cup semi-final

Pakistan vs Australia: Shahid Afridi recalls 'incredible' 2010 World Cup semi-final
Pakistan vs Australia: Former Indian cricketers predict Pakistan will win semi-final clash

Pakistan vs Australia: Former Indian cricketers predict Pakistan will win semi-final clash
Pakistan vs Australia: Inzamam, Mushtaq, Sohail confident Babar XI will put up good show

Pakistan vs Australia: Inzamam, Mushtaq, Sohail confident Babar XI will put up good show

Latest

view all