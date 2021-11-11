Pakistan vs Australia: Don't let Australia rise, Shoaib Akhtar tells national squad

Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has bucked up the Men in Green as they just finished the first inning of the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.



The star cricketer commended the Pakistani batters for a "great job" while striking shots and handed over responsibility of leading Pakistan to the victory "to the bowlers".

Akhtar tells the squad to "not to let [Australia] rise".

"Come on my fighters. Great job. Now on to the bowlers. Uthnay nahi dena," he wrote.

Earlier, the fast bowler, in a video message shared ahead of the match, had said that winning the [T20] World Cup will work better to raise the morale of our nation rather than improving our cricket because a World Cup win will inject real enthusiasm into the nation.



All eyes are on Dubai today as Pakistan clash with Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The winner of today's match will march on to the final to meet the Black Caps, who defeated England in a thriller Wednesday night.

Pakistan handed Australia a 177-run target in their Thursday clash when Pakistani left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman gave the team a fighting chance in the match.

The Pakistani batsman scored 55 runs off 32 balls and a couple of sixes in the final over to ensure Pakistan crossed the 170-run mark to hand Australia a target of 177 runs.